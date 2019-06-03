

Chatham-Kent police say $3,000 in lottery tickets were stolen from a convenience store in Wallaceburg.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Mac’s on McNaughton Avenue.

Police say a man and woman entered the convenience store and stole approximately $3,000 worth of lottery tickets.

Through investigation, police have identified the pair.

Police located the man and he was arrested on Sunday night.

William Lalonde, 49, of Nelson Street in Wallaceburg has been charged with theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000.

He was released pending a future court date of June 17.