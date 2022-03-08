Two new deaths, 27 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 37 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

A man in his 80s from the community and a man in his 90s from a long-term care or retirement home have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 583 people.

Windsor-Essex has 227 active high-risk cases on Tuesday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 27 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday. That’s a decrease from 29 on Monday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 16 people with COVID in hospital on Mondayday. WRH says eight are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, five are fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated. There are two COVID patients in the ICU. Two are being primarily treated for the virus. Both are unvaccinated.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare reported Thursday there are seven people with confirmed COVID-19 in the hospital. Five are fully vaccinated and two are unvaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Friday, there are four patients with COVID in the hospital. Two vaccinated patients are being primarily treated for the virus.

13 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

7 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

0 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

6 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED