Two new COVID-19 deaths, two new hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 140 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Tuesday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

A woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s, both from the community, have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 505 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 29,520 confirmed cases of the virus, including 25,692 people who have recovered. WECHU says 3,323 cases are currently active.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says 69 cases are currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, that’s up from 67 on Monday.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 63 people with COVID in hospital on Monday, which is an increase from 59 on Sunday. WRH says 45 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 24 are fully vaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 16 are unvaccinated. There are nine COVID patients in the ICU - four are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Tuesday, there are nine patients with COVID in hospital. Seven of those patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Five COVID patients are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

4 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

25 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

1 School or Daycare is in COVID-19 Outbreak

17 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

2 Hospitals are in COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED