Two new COVID-19 deaths, 59 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 48 new high risk cases and 59 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

One man in his 50s from the community and one man in his 80s from a long-term care or retirement home have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 578 people.

Windsor-Essex has 259 active high risk cases on Tuesday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 59 people in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including four cases in the ICU. That’s an increase from 52 reported on Mondayday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

13 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

5 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

2 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

4 Community Outbreaks

2 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED