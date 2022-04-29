Two new COVID-19 deaths, 51 hospitalizations in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 74 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 51 hospitalizations and two additional deaths on Friday.

One man in his 90s from a long-term care or retirement home and one woman in her 70s from the community are the most recent deaths. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 610 people.

Windsor-Essex has 315 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 51 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Friday, including four cases in the ICU. That is a decrease compared to 54 on Thursday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

29 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

21 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

4 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

3 Community Outbreaks

1 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED