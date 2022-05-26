Two new COVID-19 deaths, 29 hospitalizations in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new deaths and 35 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past two days.

A man and a woman, both in their 80s from the community, are the latest deaths.The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 625 people.

WECHU says of the new high-risk cases:

22 were reported on May 25

13 were reported on May 26

Windsor-Essex has a total of 25 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 29 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including six cases in the ICU. That is the same as Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

7 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

3 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

3 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED