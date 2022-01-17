Two new COVID-19 deaths, 123 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 123 hospitalizations and two additional deaths on Monday.

There were 1108 cases reported over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

One man in his 60s and one woman in her 70s, both from the community, have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 510 people.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 123 people are in hospital on Monday, an increase from 104 on Friday. There are 21 COVID patients in the ICU. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 106 people with COVID in hospital on Thursday. WRH says 69 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 39 are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 26 are unvaccinated. There are 14 COVID patients in the ICU - 10 are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Friday, there are 11 patients with COVID in hospital. Eight are being primarily treated for the virus. Four COVID patients are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

10 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

35 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

0 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

26 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

6 Hospital Units are under COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED