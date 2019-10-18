TECUMSEH -- There may soon be two new apartment buildings in Tecumseh.

Skyline is asking for town council's approval for two four-storey buildings.

The president of SkyDevco, a division of Skyline, Greg Jones says the multi-million dollar project would be built behind their existing buildings on Tecumseh Road East near Southfield Drive.

Jones adds each building will have more than 70 apartment units.

Another building with amenities would join the two complexes.

The company held an open house for neighbours on Wednesday night.

Jones says they'll likely seek more public input after a building application is submitted to the town.

Jones hopes to start construction on the project next year.