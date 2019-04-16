

Windsor police have charged two people with murder related to a missing person investigation.

Missing person Jerome Allen, 29, was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 20, 2018 in the west side of Windsor.

Windsor police say the case is being classified as a homicide investigation. Police say Allen has ties to both the Windsor area as well as the Greater Toronto Area.

On Sunday, Windsor police arrested three people near Peter Street and Prince Road. Charges have been filed against all three.

Joshua Gillespie, a 28 year-old-man from Windsor, is charged with murder.

Mohammad Al-Yousufi, a 23-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with murder.

Rosalind Nussio, a 27-year-old woman from Windsor, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a west Windsor home in connection with the case.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch applied for and received judicial authorization to search the house in the 3400 block of Cross Street.

Officers also canvassed the area in hopes of speaking to anyone who may have information in relation to the disappearance of Allen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.