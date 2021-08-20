Advertisement
Two motorcyclists collide head-on resulting in life-altering injuries
Published Friday, August 20, 2021 11:19AM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 20, 2021 11:21AM EDT
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
ESSEX, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say two motorcyclists are in hospital after colliding head-on on County Rd. 50 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Both operators were transported to hospital with one suffering from life-altering injuries.
The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation.
County Road 50 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
More to come.