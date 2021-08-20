ESSEX, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say two motorcyclists are in hospital after colliding head-on on County Rd. 50 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both operators were transported to hospital with one suffering from life-altering injuries.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation.

County Road 50 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

More to come.