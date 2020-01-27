WINDSOR -- The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has two upcoming one-day strikes that will impact students at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

ETFO says the first one is this Wednesday, Jan. 29, followed by a second one on Friday, Feb. 7.

The Windsor-Essex public elementary schools will be closed on those days.

This also forces the closure of 13 Early On Child and Family Centres that are located within the elementary schools.

In preparation, the City of Windsor is taking registrations for day camp programs for children ages 4 and up. They will be held at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex in south Windsor and the Optimist Community Centre on Ypres Ave.