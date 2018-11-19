

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say two men with a history of weapons offences have been arrested.

Officers went to a home in the 1000 block of California Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving information that a person inside may be wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Officers set up containment around the home and learned seven people were inside.

They established telephone communication and had cooperation from the property owner who was on scene.

All seven occupants exited the building without incident, and police learned two of them were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants held by the Toronto Police Service.

Two men in their early 20s were arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft under $5,000 and breach of recognizance.

Both suspects were transported back to Toronto to answer to the charges before the courts.

Police say this is the latest in a series of arrests in Windsor where suspects have been returned to another jurisdiction to face charges against them.