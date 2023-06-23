Two men wanted on outstanding warrants: WPS

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to locate two men wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police say Casey Hoyt and Jeffery Hustwick failed to meet the requirements of their release order.

Hoyt is described as a white male, 41 years old, 160 lbs., with a medium build. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and a partial beard.

Hustwick is described as a white male, 58 years old, 280 lbs., with a heavy build. He has hazel eyes and grey facial stubble.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either individual, please contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.