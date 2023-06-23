Two men wanted on 'Christopher’s Law' warrants: WPS

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to locate two men wanted on outstanding warrants.

Casey Hoyt and Jeffery Hustwick failed to meet the requirements of their release order and are now wanted on a Christopher’s Law warrant.

According to the province’s website, Christopher's Law (Sex Offender Registry), 2000 provides for the establishment and maintenance of a provincial sex offender registry and requires persons convicted of a sex offence or found not criminally responsible of a sex offence on account of mental disorder to register in person at their local police station.

Hoyt is described as a white male, 41 years old, 160 lbs., with a medium build. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and a partial beard.

Hustwick is described as a white male, 58 years old, 280 lbs., with a heavy build. He has hazel eyes and grey facial stubble.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either individual, please contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.