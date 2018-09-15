

Two men have been taken to hospital after a stabbing involving an undisclosed weapon in downtown-Windsor.

Windsor Police Services say it happened in the 600 block of Assumption St. near Aylmer Ave. at around 3pm Saturday.

The aggressor was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the victim was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Major Crimes continues to investigate the scene. One man has been taken into custody — charges are pending in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.