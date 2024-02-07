Two men suffer life-threatening injuries after stabbing each other: Windsor police

Windsor police say two men are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing each other in South Windsor.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3600 block of Byng Road for a report of an injured person on Tuesday shortly after 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest. Police performed lifesaving measures on the victim before he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers determined that a second man had left the residence shortly before their arrival. Police quickly located this male at the corner of Walker Road and Melinda Road and found him suffering from multiple stab wounds to the face and chest. Officers applied treatment to the victim before he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police discovered that the two men, who are known to each other, engaged in a dispute and ended up stabbing each other. Both men remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and breach of probation.

A 33-year-old man from Windsor will be charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.