WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have arrested three men in relation to a June home invasion.

Police say investigators with the major crimes branch continued to actively investigate and all three suspects have been identified in what was believed to be a targeted incident.

On June 23, it was reported that three men entered a residence on Riberdy Road and an adult man was assaulted during the incident and property belonging to the victim was stolen.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

Around 2:15 p.m. Monday two suspects were located by patrol officers in the 8100 block of Wyandotte Street East. They were arrested without incident.

Police applied for and obtained a search warrant for a Lakeshore residence. The warrant was executed Monday and evidence believed to be linked to the robbery was seized.

The third suspect was located and arrested without incident by members of the problem oriented policing unit on Tuesday in the 900 block of Lillian Avenue.

A 30-year-old man from Windsor, 31-year-old man from Windsor and 38-year-old man from Belle River are all facing charges of break and enter, robbery and assault.

All three suspects have been released on an undertaking with a future court date.