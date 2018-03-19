

CTV Windsor





Two men face assault charges after one of them was taken to a Windsor hospital with stab wounds over the weekend.

The Major Crimes Unit was called out to the 1500 block of Labadie Road on Saturday night, where they discovered a 48-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 56-year-old man was charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing weapons dangerous to the public peace.

Through their investigation, authorities also laid an assault charge against the individual with stab wounds.

Police say the two men are known to each other.