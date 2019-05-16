

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have charged two local men with racing in separate traffic stops on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

A 36-year-old Kingsville man was charged with driving over 130 kilometers per hour in a posted 80 kilometer per hour zone on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

A 49-year-old Windsor man was stopped and charged for going 130 km/ hr in a posted 80 km/hr hour zone on Thursday around 2 a.m.

Both men have had their drivers' license suspended and vehicles impounded pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

Both are scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on June 24 to answer to the charges.

OPP say they will continue to aggressively enforce the speed limits on Highway 3 and all other roadways policed in Essex County.