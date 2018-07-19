Two men charged with impaired driving on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a Windsor man with speeding on Highway 401.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 4:16PM EDT
Two men face drunk driving charges after being stopped by the Chatham-Kent OPP in the same area.
Police first received a complaint about a westbound vehicle speeding and following other vehicles too closely on Highway 401 near Kent Bridge Road around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.
After locating and stopping the vehicle, police say the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol and was transported to detachment for further tests.
A 31-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with driving while ability impaired, and drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.
On Tuesday around 11:45 p.m., an OPP officer stopped a vehicle on Kent Bridge Road and determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.
A 31-year-old man from Bothwell was charged with numerous offences, including driving while impaired and driving with an open container of liquor.
Chatham-Kent OPP says it is actively monitoring the "Big 4" driving behaviours -- impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seatbelt usage.