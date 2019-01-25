

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged two men with arson after a vehicle fire on Ouellette Avenue.

Officers attended in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 6 around 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they saw a red vehicle with extensive damage caused by a fire.

Through investigation, video surveillance was obtained of two male suspects.

Police say one suspect was observed purchasing gas and meeting with the other suspect prior to the fire being set.

Officers say one of the suspects lit the car on fire while the other suspect remained in the area.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.

Members of the Arson Unit continued the investigation and both male suspects were identified.

On Jan. 22 around 10 p.m., officers from the Target Base Unit arrested one suspect without incident in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue.

On Jan. 23 around 8:30 p.m., officers arrested the second suspect without incident in the 1000 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Milton Allen, 47, from Windsor, is charged with arson causing property damage and possessing incendiary material for the purpose of arson.

Angus LeBlanc, 47, from Windsor, is charged with arson causing property damage and possessing incendiary material for the purpose of arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.