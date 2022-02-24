Two men charged after allegedly stealing from LaSalle industrial property

LaSalle police say two men have been arrested after officers “caught them red-handed” with stolen goods Thursday morning.

Police say just before 1 a.m., two officers were called to an industrial property on Morton Drive in LaSalle for a theft report.

A description of the two suspects as well as the involved vehicle, a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck was relayed to nearby officers who quickly found and stopped the truck.

Police say a number of stolen metal objects were found in the bed of the truck. Two men aged 32 and 36 were arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The stolen property was returned to the owner. The accused will have a court date to answer to the charges.