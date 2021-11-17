Two men arrested for stealing groceries and a TV at Zehrs: LaSalle police

Windsor, Ont. -

LaSalle police have arrested two men who allegedly stole $400 in groceries and a television at a local grocery store.

Loss prevention officers from Zehrs on Malden Road contacted the LaSalle Police Service to report a theft that had just occurred from the store just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

They reported that one of the men was in custody and that the other fled on foot.

Police say the two men had entered the store and filled a cart with almost $400 worth of various groceries after which they attended the self-checkouts and pretended to pay for the items. While this was occurring, one of the men grabbed another cart and loaded a 65″ television inside and both allegedly exited the store without paying for anything.

The loss prevention officer was able to arrest one of the men with the stolen groceries as they were exiting and the other fled on foot after abandoning the TV.

He was quickly located nearby by officers and arrested.

Officers say they found a car key and fob in one of the accused’s pockets. The vehicle was located parked in the store lot and officers learned that it had been stolen out of Windsor.

Police say the licence plates affixed to the vehicle had also been stolen from another vehicle in Windsor.

A 34-year-old male and a 28-year-old male were arrested and charged with theft under $5000 and possession of stolen property under $5000.