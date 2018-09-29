

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested and charged two men with first-degree murder after a 37-year-old man's body was found in an apartment on University Avenue.

Officers were called to an apartment building at 395 University Ave. E. around 4:10 a.m. Saturday for a report of a sick or injured person.

Upon arrival officers located a man who was confirmed to be deceased. Police say the deceased body displayed obvious signs of trauma.

On Sunday, police announced they have arrested and charged two Windsor men in their mid-20s with first-degree murder.

Investigators tracked down two suspects Saturday. The first man was arrested without incident in the 700 block of Goyeau St. just after 2pm. The second man was located a Wyandotte St. E. around 7:30pm.

Windsor's Lamar Day, 28, is charged with first degree murder and forcible confinement.

Raheem Washington, a 25-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with, first degree murder, forcible confinement, and numerous charges for breaching conditions and failing to appear in court.

Police say the three men are known to each other and the investigation is in its initial stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.