Two men arrested after Windsor grandma helps thwart grandparent scam

The Windsor Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit has arrested two suspects in connection to two grandparent scams in Windsor and Amherstburg, thanks to some quick-thinking by a local grandma.

Police received a call from a concerned Windsor citizen on Wednesday, saying that she believed she had just been contacted by a scammer.

The suspect claimed to be her grandson and stated that he needed $9,300 in cash for bail after being arrested.

Investigators coordinated with the citizen and were able to intercept the two suspects as they approached her house to collect the cash.

Police arrested two men and subsequently located packages containing money from two previous scams. Through investigation, police learned that one of the packages recovered is from a victim in Amherstburg.

A 19-year-old man from Windsor, and a 22-year-old man from Tecumseh, are each charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Although arrests have been made in this case, the Windsor Police Service continues to advise community members to be vigilant when receiving phone calls from people claiming to be a relative.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.