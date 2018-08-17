

Two Windsor men are facing a number of offences after two separate residential break-in's in the city's east side.

Two vehicles and wallets were reported missing in the 900 Block of Greenpark Boulevard on July 26, following a break and enter call.

Then on Sunday, two vehicles and a wallet were taken from a home in the 1100 block of Greenpark Boulevard.

In both cases, police say the wallets were used to make major purchases the following day.

Windsor Police located one of the suspects on and used a taser when he fled from officers on Sunday morning.

Jesse Brode, 28, faces seven charges including resisting arrest and possession of suspected marijuana.

Another suspect, 32-year-old Jacob Brode, was arrested on Wednesday and also has a number of charges including possession of a document of another person.