

CTV Windsor





Work will soon be moving ahead on two major road projects in Windsor.

D'Amore Construction has been awarded the $2.1-million project along a large stretch of Pillette Road. The work involves fixing sewers and watermains, replacing street lights and resurfacing the road from Seminole Street to South National Street and a section of South National to Norman Road.

Engineer Mark Winterton says the work won't start until school is out in July, but that means the Dominion project will take two seasons.

“Unfortunately there isn't a lot of alternatives for detours on that particular component of the road network, so we are trying to be as sympathetic to the commuter as possible,” says Winterton.

Council has also awarded contracts for construction at one of the city’s most notorious intersections at Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street

Shearock Construction Group gets that $3.5-million job.