WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have arrested two people after a person was stabbed in Essex.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on a paved pathway between Thomas Street and Highway 3 on Monday around 2:15 p.m.

Police say an altercation occurred where a man was reportedly stabbed. The victim, age 29, of Essex was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, officers arrested two suspects. A 32-year-old and 27-year-old from Lakeshore are in custody and the investigation is continuing at this time.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.