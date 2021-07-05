WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP in Lakeshore arrested two people Sunday for allegedly attempting to break in to a vacant building in St. Joachim.

Officers responded to a break and enter in progress around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 42.

When police arrived on scene the two individuals were arrested.

Police have charged a 26-year-old and 24-year-old both of Lakeshore with one count of breaking and entering.

Police say the accused were released and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor in September.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.