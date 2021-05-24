WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor police marine unit that was searching for a missing man on Lake St. Clair had to help a pair of kayakers after their vessels capsized.

Officials say it happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the area of the Windsor Yacht Club.

A woman suffered from hypothermia.

Police say the pair are lucky police were already on the water. If not, they say the outcome may have been different.

They are reminding everyone on the water to be cautious.