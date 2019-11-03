Two injured following multi-vehicle collision
Emergency vehicles are on scene of a crash on Tecumseh Road at Bernard Road in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV London)
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 2:39PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 3, 2019 3:51PM EST
Windsor police are investigating a dramatic crash Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Tecumseh Road East at Bernard Road about a multi-vehicle collision.
One vehicle was flipped on its roof.
Two people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Windsor police say one person was placed under arrest. No word on charges yet.