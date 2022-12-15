Two injured following crash involving transit bus

Windsor police say two people were taken to hospital following a crash involving a transit bus.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a Transit Windsor bus and another vehicle around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wyandotte Street East and St. Rose Street.

Police say two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The investigation is still in the early stages, there is no information yet on whether charges will be laid.