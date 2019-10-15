Chatham-Kent Police are investigating after two men were injured, one critically, when a driver crashed into his own home.

According to police, around 2 p.m. Monday a 64-year-old man lost control of his vehicle on his property in Camden Township.

The vehicle crashed into the driver’s home and a tree before coming to rest in a ditch.

The driver was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, while a 97-year-old passenger was taken to local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.