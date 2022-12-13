Two housecleaners wanted for fraud after stealing cheques: Windsor police

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help finding two women wanted for fraud after allegedly stealing cheques from a home.

The Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that a woman had stolen cheques after being hired to clean the residence. Police say a woman and her cohort used these cheques to buy various items in Windsor.

Doris McLean, 47, from Windsor, and Jennifer Nickerson, 41, from Windsor, face the following charges:

Fraud under $5,000

Utter forged documents/cheques signature

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McLean or Nickerson is asked to contact our Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.