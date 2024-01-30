Two fraud suspects sought at Windsor store

Windsor police are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted for theft and fraud at a local store.

Earlier this month, police say the female suspect stole a person’s purse, which contained debit and credit cards, from a shopping cart at a store in the 3000 block of Howard Ave. Police say the male suspect then used the stolen cards to make fraudulent purchases at several different locations.

The woman is described as white, 45-50 years old, with a medium build. At the time of the incident, she wore a black winter hat, grey and brown scarf, black winter vest, and grey sweater with black boots. She is wanted for theft under $5,000.

The man is described as white, 25-30 years old, with a large build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black toque, black jacket, black pants, and a blue medical mask. He also spoke with a European accent. He is wanted for fraud under $5,000, unauthorized use of credit card data, using a credit card obtained by crime, and possession of property obtained by crime.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information related to this incident can contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4330 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.catchcrooks.com.