Two fire stations fight large Essex fire
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 11:25AM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 28, 2019 1:14PM EST
Firefighters are on scene of a blaze on County Road 20 in Essex on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Source: Essex Fire and Rescue
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex firefighters battled a structure fire Friday night that caused significant damage.
Crews from two stations responded to the 2800 block of County Road 20 around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
It took about an hour to get the fire under control.
Officials say nobody was injured in the blaze.
An investigator has been called in to determine the cause of the fire and provide a damage estimate.