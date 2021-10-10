Two elementary school classes dismissed due to COVID-19

Exeter, Ont. -

Two more classes in Windsor-Essex have been dismissed due to COVID-19.

According to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB0, two classes of students from St Angela Catholic Elementary School on Ellis Street in Windsor were dismissed after receiving notification of two confirmed cases.

A release from the board says staff learned of the confirmed cases Saturday afternoon and have notified the affected students that they are not to attend school Tuesday. The health unit will notify those students when they are able to return to school.

A full list of schools with cases of COVID-19 can be seen online on the CTV News school tracker map.