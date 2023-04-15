Two E-Bikes stolen from Chatham homes: CKPS

Two E-Bikes were stolen from Chatham residences during separate incidents, police say.

Officers were called to a home on Vanier Drive around 9:30 a.m. Friday for a break and enter report.

Police say sometime over the past two weeks, someone gained entry and stole a red Daymack E-Bike from the home.

Again on Friday, around 5:39 p.m., police were called to a Harwich Street home in response to a break and enter.

Police say at some point over the past three days, a shed was broken into by an unknown suspect and several tools along with a Blue GIO E-Bike were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent police at 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)