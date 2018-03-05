

CTV Windsor





Two motorists have been charged with speeding in Chatham-Kent on the same day.

The charges were laid within 15 minutes of one another last Tuesday Feb. 27.

The OPP say an officer observed a northbound vehicle on St. Clair Road travelling over 100 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone around 12:45 p.m.

Police say after the traffic stop, the driver put the vehicle in motion and accelerated in an aggressive manner, causing a large amount of gravel to be thrown at the officer.

The vehicle was stopped, a second time.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Glencoe, was charged with speeding and careless driving.

Another OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Duart Road around 1 p.m. when they observed an eastbound vehicle travelling in excess of 150 km/hr.

A 40-year-old man from Brantford was charged with racing a motor vehicle and will appear in court on April 11 to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence was suspended and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

Chatham-Kent OPP says it is actively monitoring the "Big 4" driving behaviours; impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seatbelt usage.

Police say stunt driving or racing is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving, and it puts everyone on the road at serious risk of injury or death.