

CTV Windsor





Essex OPP have charged two drivers in separate stunt driving incidents on Thursday.

Around 1:45 p.m. a 36 year old driver was stopped travelling in excess of 50 kilometers per hour of the posted 50 kilometer per hour speed limit on County Road 46 near County Road 27.

Then around 3:15 p.m., a 17 year old G2 driver was observed weaving in and out of traffic, travelling at a speed greater than 50 kilometers per hour of the posted 80 kilometer per hour speed limit on Highway 3.

Both drivers are charged with Stunt Driving and have had their licenses seized and their vehicles impounded.