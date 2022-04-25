Two drivers charged after five-vehicle collision on Highway 401

Two drivers have been charged under the Highway Traffic Act following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Chatham last Thursday.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash between three commercial motor vehicles and two passenger vehicles.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The OPP Chatham-Kent detachment has charged a 41-year-old Windsor resident with careless driving and a 55-year-old Elora resident with following too closely.

Police say the collision forced the eastbound lanes of the 401 to close between Victoria Road and Kent Bridge Road for clean-up.