Two drivers charged after five-vehicle collision on Highway 401

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Chatham, Ont. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent OPP) Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Chatham, Ont. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent OPP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver