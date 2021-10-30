UPDATED
Two Downtown Windsor bars added to COVID-19 possible exposure list
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of two possible exposures to COVID-19 at a two downtown establishments.
Tequila Bob’s at 576 Ouellette Avenue (upper unit) and Blanche Restaurant and Lounge at 487 Ouellette Ave. have been added to the WECHU's possible COVID-19 exposure list.
Anyone who visited either Tequila Bob’s or Blanche on Saturday, Oct. 23 is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.
If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.
WECHU removes locations from the list after 14 days from last exposure date.