Two Downtown Windsor bars added to COVID-19 possible exposure list

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of two possible exposures to COVID-19 at a two downtown establishments.

Tequila Bob’s at 576 Ouellette Avenue (upper unit) and Blanche Restaurant and Lounge at 487 Ouellette Ave. have been added to the WECHU's possible COVID-19 exposure list.

Anyone who visited either Tequila Bob’s or Blanche on Saturday, Oct. 23 is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.

WECHU removes locations from the list after 14 days from last exposure date.