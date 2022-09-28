Two dates available for advance voting in Lakeshore municipal election

Lakeshore voters looking to get an early start can cast their ballots for the upcoming municipal election Wednesday.

Advance voting kicked off this week with the first event taking place Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Comber Community Centre at 7100 Community Centre Street.

The next advance voting event will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Renaud Room at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre at 447 Renaud Line Road in Belle River.

Those waiting until election day will be able to vote at 12 different locations throughout Lakeshore. Voting will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can look up their ward and Election Day polling centre online.

Residents can also expect to receive their voter information cards by mail this week. The cards will include information such as the voter’s address, municipal ward and where to vote on Election Day.

The municipality reminds residents voter cards are not needed to vote, however, they make the process quicker and easier.

If you do not receive your voter information card, information is incorrect, or you are a first-time voter, you may apply to have your name added or information corrected in order to vote.

To learn more about updating information on the voters list, call 519-728-1975 ext. 265.

Lakeshore Municipal Election Resources:

For more information about voting, visit Lakeshore.ca/VoterInfo

For a list of election candidates, visit Lakeshore.ca/CandidateList

For links to other election information, visit Lakeshore.ca/Votes