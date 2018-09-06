

Windsor commuters were held up on E.C. Row Expressway after two separate crashes.

Windsor police responded to the first collision in the eastbound lanes of EC Row at Lauzon Parkway at 7:47 a.m. Thursday.

The second crash took place nearby at 8:11 a.m.

E.C. Row was closed for a brief time as tow trucks cleaned up the area and police investigated.