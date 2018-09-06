Two crashes cause traffic backups on EC Row
Windsor police responded to two crashes on EC Row at Lauzon Parkway on in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 9:24AM EDT
Windsor commuters were held up on E.C. Row Expressway after two separate crashes.
Windsor police responded to the first collision in the eastbound lanes of EC Row at Lauzon Parkway at 7:47 a.m. Thursday.
The second crash took place nearby at 8:11 a.m.
E.C. Row was closed for a brief time as tow trucks cleaned up the area and police investigated.
However, they also have to clean up this 2nd accident, caused by "lookie loos" from the 1st @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/JaF90jhFs1— Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) September 6, 2018