WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, MICH. -- Michigan officials say two people in the Detroit area have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

A woman in Oakland County had travelled outside the country, while a man from Wayne County had travelled within the U.S.

They are in hospitals and are middle-aged. Both cases will be reviewed by federal health experts.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and urged people to wash their hands and avoid touching their faces.

More recommendations are expected in coming days.