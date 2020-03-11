Two coronavirus infections reported in Michigan, governor says
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:48AM EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (NIAID-RML via AP)
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, MICH. -- Michigan officials say two people in the Detroit area have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
A woman in Oakland County had travelled outside the country, while a man from Wayne County had travelled within the U.S.
They are in hospitals and are middle-aged. Both cases will be reviewed by federal health experts.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and urged people to wash their hands and avoid touching their faces.
More recommendations are expected in coming days.