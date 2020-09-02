WINDSOR, ONT. -- Victim Services Unit coordinator Cheryl Eastman and 911 dispatcher Jennifer Piasecka have been named as finalists of the Police Association of Ontario's fifth annual Police Services Hero of the Year Awards in the category of ‘On-Duty Difference Maker.’

For the past five years, the Police Association of Ontario (PAO) has encouraged Ontarians to nominate local uniform and civilian police personnel for a Police Services Hero of the Year award over the course of a six-week period.

The PAO's Awards Committee narrowed down more than 300 personal nominations to a shortlist of three finalists per award category.

Police Association of Ontario officials say Piasecka effectively used technology and communications to guide responding officers through thick brush to the precise location of a seriously injured young man in November 2018.

Eastman is being recognized for the compassion given to a daughter who lost her father to horrific circumstances, both during the incident and in follow-up discussions.