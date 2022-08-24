Two Chatham-Kent men charged with fraud involving stolen credit cards

Chatham-Kent police say two men have been charged after a fraud investigation at a local business.

On Tuesday at 8:25 a.m., officers began the investigation when a business on Grand Avenue West in Chatham reported two men attempting to use a stolen credit card.

Police arrived on the scene and located the men riding bicycles a short distance away. One man stopped when directed and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The other man continued to ride away. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and found to have several cards, not in his name and items purchased with the cards.

Through investigation, police say they learned the stolen cards were used to purchase items at several stores.

A 25-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested and charged with possession of a credit card obtained by crime and possession of the stolen property. He was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of Sept. 19.

A 23-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested and charged with possession of a credit card obtained by crime, possession of the stolen property, four counts of fraud under $5000, and failing to stop. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and he was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.