

CTV Windsor





The cause of a fire on Memorial Drive that claimed the lives of numerous family pets Monday night will go down as undetermined.

Windsor Fire fighters were called to a working house fire around 8 p.m. at this former habitat for humanity-built house at 565 Memorial Dr.

Crews were quick to douse the flames, which Windsor Fire investigators have determined started in the basement.

All six occupants made it out, with at least one requiring medical attention for smoke inhalation.

Two cats and some pet rats perished in the fire.

Damage is estimated at $115,000.