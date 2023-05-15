Two bicycles stolen in apartment building break-in: WPS

Windsor police have released surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying two suspects in an apartment building break-in earlier this month.

Police say two men forced their way into an apartment building around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 in the 1100 block of Garden Court Drive around where they allegedly broke into the storage room and stole to bikes.

Police describe the two suspects as white men between 23 and 32 years old. The first suspect was seen wearing a black and red baseball hat, black pants, a black jacket, and grey gloves at the time of the incident.

The second suspect was observed wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, red shoes, and carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.