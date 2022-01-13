Two arrested, drugs and gun seized following DIGS investigation

Windsor, Ont. -

Two people have been arrested after police seized a loaded firearm and cocaine following a months-long investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement launched an investigation into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in November. Over the course of the investigation police identified a suspect and residence as being involved.

Patrol officers, members of the DIGS Unit and a K9 Unit conducted a vehicle stop on Wednesday in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road where the suspect was a passenger and was arrested.

Police say during the arrest officers found a loaded firearm in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested.

Police obtained a search warrant at the involved residence in the 1800 block of Factoria Road where they found a quantity of drugs inside the home.

A 32-year-old Windsor man has been charged with the following:

Possession of a prohibited firearm, no licence

Possession of a prohibited device, no licence - cartridge magazine capable of containing more than 10 cartridges

Contravene Firearms Act, transportation of firearm

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm knowingly with serial number defaced

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of a firearm while prohibited - 4 counts

Possession of a prohibited device while prohibited - 4 counts

Possession of ammunition while prohibited - 4 counts

Police have also arrested a 34-year-old woman from Windsor who is facing the following charges: Possession of a prohibited firearm, no licence

Possession of a prohibited device, no licence - cartridge magazine capable of containing more than 10 cartridges

Contravene Firearms Act, transportation of firearm

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm knowingly with serial number defaced

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com